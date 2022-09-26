A 21-year-old man has died in hospital after a crash on the A356 near Furringdons Cross in Merriott.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to the area just before 2am yesterday morning (25 September) following the two-vehicle crash involving a white Toyota Starlet and a grey Subaru Outback.

A woman in her 20s inside the Toyota was also taken to hospital where she is still being treated for her injuries.

Two people travelling inside the Subaru sustained minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision. Anyone with more information or with dashcam footage is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222231061.