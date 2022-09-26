A motorcyclist has been left with life-changing injuries following a collision in Cornwall.

The 25-year-old man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital after the crash near The Smugglers Inn on Calais Road on Saturday 24 September .

The incident, which happened at around 12.15pm, involved a grey Audi A1 and a Lexmoto scooter.

Devon and Cornwall Police closed the road in both directions for around three hours.

The force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

If you have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries please contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting log reference 339 of 24/9/22.