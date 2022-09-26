Man kicked, punched and stamped on during attack in Yeovil town centre
A man in his 20s was kicked, punched, and stamped on when he was attacked by a group of three men in Yeovil.
The victim was taken to hospital but is now recovering following the assault which happened at around 9.30pm on Sunday 4 September.
The attack took place near the bandstand on Middle Street.
Avon and Somerset Police have released descriptions of the three suspects.
Suspect one: A black outer jacket with white sleeves, dark-coloured trousers and dark trainers with white soles.
Suspect two: A black jumper with a white logo, dark trousers and trainers with white soles. He was also carrying a JD Sports bag.
Suspect three: A light-coloured tracksuit, dark trainers and carrying a dark rucksack on his back.
Officers are now appealing for information and for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 52222214001.