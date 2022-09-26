A man in his 20s was kicked, punched, and stamped on when he was attacked by a group of three men in Yeovil.

The victim was taken to hospital but is now recovering following the assault which happened at around 9.30pm on Sunday 4 September.

The attack took place near the bandstand on Middle Street.

Avon and Somerset Police have released descriptions of the three suspects.

Suspect one: A black outer jacket with white sleeves, dark-coloured trousers and dark trainers with white soles.

Suspect two: A black jumper with a white logo, dark trousers and trainers with white soles. He was also carrying a JD Sports bag.

Suspect three: A light-coloured tracksuit, dark trainers and carrying a dark rucksack on his back.

Officers are now appealing for information and for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 52222214001.