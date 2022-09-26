The SEE Monster attraction on Weston-super-Mare's seafront remains partially closed due to high winds.

The art installation had to be closed entirely for a few hours today (26 September) as 30mph winds hit the seafront.

While the 35-metre high oil rig has since reopened to the public, people are only able to access its ground floor for health and safety reasons.

It comes after a series of delays meant the attraction only opened to the general public for the first time on September 24 - despite initial plans for it to be open throughout the summer holidays.

The completed structure is covered in plants and features a 10-metre waterfall Credit: Newsubstance/PA

A spokesman for SEE Monster told ITV News West Country they had anticipated high winds would impact the site.

They added that today's closure was put in place following guidance which is in line with other attractions.

In a statement online, they added: “High winds in Weston-super-Mare mean that we are unable to welcome people aboard SEE Monster this morning. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"As with all outdoor public attractions, we monitor the weather to ensure the safety of the public and adapt plans in response to extreme conditions.

“SEE Monster’s viewing deck remains open until 9pm today.”