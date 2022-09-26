A woman in her 70s who was found seriously injured after a hit-and-run in Bridgwater, has died.

She was airlifted to Southmead Hospital after being found by a member of the public in a quiet cul-de-sac.

Detectives say she had been hit by a vehicle on Dukes Mead at around 4pm on Friday (23 September), but later died in hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police say her family were by her side and specialist liaison officers will now provide them with support.

Officers are now renewing their appeal for information following the incident.

Detective Sergeant Nick Riley said: “This is a very sad development and our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this time.

“We remain in the early stages of our inquiry but I’d like to reassure them we will do everything we can to find out how their loved one came to be so seriously injured in the middle of a quiet cul-de-sac.”

He added: “We continue to appeal for witnesses and dashcam as well as for residents in the local area to check their CCTV and doorbell footage.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from residents of King George Avenue, Parkstone Avenue, Gloucester Road and Rhode Lane as these are possible routes a vehicle could have left Dukes Meade to join the A38 Taunton Road.

“And if anyone is aware of a car which had recently sustained damage in suspicious circumstances, we’d ask you to contact us and let the investigation team know.”