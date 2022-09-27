An 18-year-old biker has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Helston.

The incident happened at around 10.45am on Sunday 25 September on Gilly Hill, Cury.

A man from Helston was taken to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance. The road had to be closed for more than eight hours while investigators examined the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: "Emergency services were called at 10.45am on Sunday 25 September after the collision involving a Honda 125cc motorcycle on Gilly Hill, Cury.

"Officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended and are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them.

"They would also like to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

"Please telephone 101, quoting log number 272 of 25/09/22."