The cause of a large fire at a hotel in Torquay is now being treated as suspicious, Devon and Cornwall Police has said.

The blaze at the Trecarn Hotel broke out just after 11:30pm on Sunday 25 September, with the fire and rescue team requesting help from the police and ambulance service soon after.

More than 120 guests had to be evacuated from the building before they were later allowed in to collect their belongings.

Devon and Cornwall Police are now leading the investigation into the cause of the fire, with officers appealing for information from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious.

Detective Inspector Dave Pebworth said: “Over 120 guests had to be evacuated during the incident but thankfully no-one was seriously injured.

"A major response from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue ensured that this fire didn’t have fatal consequences, but a serious amount of damage and disruption was caused and those responsible must be identified.

"Following advice from fire investigators, it is believed that this fire was started deliberately, and police are appealing for witnesses.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious between the times of 10:30pm on Sunday 25 September, and half past midnight on Monday 26 September."

Anyone with any information should ring 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/089139/22.

Alternatively you can make a report to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.