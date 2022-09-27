A 20-year-old man from Swindon who dragged a police officer along the ground while attempting to drive away has been jailed for more than three years.

Matthew Turley of Cambria Place pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking without consent, possession of an offensive weapon, public order and possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to 40 months in prison and banned from driving for more than four years.

The incident took place in July of last year, when a man driving a Toyota Aygo drew the attention of officers on patrol in Old Town.

One officer flagged the vehicle down, but when he approached the driver's window Turley accelerated away.

The police officer had his arm inside the vehicle and attempted to pull the key from the ignition, he ended up being dragged for around 20 feet alongside the car.

During the struggle the officer noticed a woman in the path of the vehicle and so pulled the steering wheel to avoid a serious collision.

PC William Saunders of Wiltshire Police said: "This was a frightening experience for the officer involved as well as the member of the public who was injured as a result of Turley’s reckless actions.

"Thanks to the officer’s quick thinking actions, the woman escaped without serious injury but did sustain tyre marks and serious bruising to her leg.

“I am pleased that Turley has been given a prison sentence and a significant disqualification from driving.”