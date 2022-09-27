Thieves wearing balaclavas and wielding bats stole more than £10,000 worth of equipment when they broke into a garden machinery store in Blakeney.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning (21 September) according to Gloucestershire Police.

Officers say four men forced their way into the shop shortly before 2.30am stealing hedge trimmers, garden strimmers and chainsaws.

The men smashed windows and badly damaged the store door and gate.

The store was badly damaged during the break-in Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Gloucestershire Police attended the scene but the offenders had already fled. Officers say the four men travelling in two dark-coloured pick up trucks, one a black Mitsubishi, turned right onto Cinderford Road when fleeing the scene.

Anyone with more information should contact Gloucestershire Police online and quote incident 34 of 21 September.

Alternatively you can make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers and call 0800 555 111 or report information online.