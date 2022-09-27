Play Brightcove video

Watch the full report

The bus operator First West of England says some of its Bristol services are running up to an hour late because of the number of major roadworks in the city.

Several key routes are being repaired or updated at the same time, causing misery for commuters.

Where are roadworks happening in Bristol?

A lane is closed on Brunel Way in the Cumberland Basin to allow for major surface repairs, lasting into October.

Redcliffe Bridge is shut for essential maintenance, and to allow it to open up for larger boats. Work is due to be completed in November, and has been delayed due to frequent vandalism. Workers at the site told ITV News West Country that they are having to spend hours each day repairing or replacing security fences.

The pedestrian and cycleway over Gaol Ferry Bridge is closed until December for repairs. The bridge connects Coronation Road in Southville with Wapping Wharf and people now face diversions of either 0.7 or 1.2 miles.

The main northbound A38 at Malago Road in Bedminster has been closed since January and will stay closed until 2024, to allow for a major local regeneration project.

Cumberland Road on the north bank of the River Avon is still closed eastbound after the river wall partially collapsed in 2020.

Work on Brunel Way in the Cumberland Basin. Credit: ITV

First Bus, which runs most of Bristol's bus services, says the roadworks are having a big impact on its services.

Operations director Chris Hanson said: "We're seeing delays of 40 minutes up to an hour at the worst times and that just makes things really really difficult, especially for customers who just want to get to where they're going.

"We're incredibly short of staff, so the ability to put on extra staff is quite challenging."

Vandalised security fences at Redcliffe Bridge. Credit: ITV West Country

First Bus is calling for Bristol City Council to stagger major projects more effectively in future, to avoid similar congestion.

When asked about this by ITV News West Country, a council spokesperson said: “Essential maintenance work that hasn’t been done in many years is being carried out on Avon Bridge. Messaging on our electronic signs is being displayed across the city so people can take a wider route and avoid the area if possible.

“Redcliffe Bascule Bridge is undergoing important structural, mechanical and electrical repairs which will allow the bridge to open properly and let larger boats through. It will also protect the structural integrity of the bridge, reducing the need for future repairs. A diversion across Bristol Bridge is in place for general traffic, pedestrians and cyclists.”