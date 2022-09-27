A drink-driver left a woman with serious and long-term injuries after crashing head-on into her car.

Stuart Dowding, 38 and from Thornley in Durham, was almost twice over the legal alcohol limit when he dangerously overtook a vehicle on a bend.

The collision happened on Wednesday 26 January on the A372 Westonzoyland Road in Bridgwater.

Dowding, who was driving a BMW X1, has now been jailed for 16 months and disqualified from driving for 50 months after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Taunton Crown Court.

The woman driving the other vehicle, also a BMW X1, suffered serious long-term injuries as a result of the crash.

Both BMW cars were destroyed in the crash in Bridgwater Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Dowding was found to have 155 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, almost twice the legal limit, as well as prescription drugs in his bloodstream.

Lead investigating officer in the case, Acting Sergeant Owen Davies, said: “Mr Dowding told us he was experiencing serious side effects from prescribed medication and blamed this for his decision to drink and then drive.

“His erratic driving was witnessed by other motorists in the moments before the collision and his actions have caused a lasting injury to a woman who was simply making her way home from work.

“It’s never acceptable to drink and drive and anyone taking prescription medication has a further responsibility to make sure they are fit to get behind the wheel.”​