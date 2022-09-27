Tickets to Glastonbury Festival are yet to go on sale but rumours have already begun over who will headline next year.

The festival will return to Somerset from June 21 to 25 next year.

Organisers have announced tickets will go on sale at the start of November, with around 200,000 up for grabs.

But tickets will go on sale before the festival's line-up is released, meaning fans have been doing their own detective work as to who may headline.

Who are among the favourite acts rumoured to headline Glastonbury Festival this year?

Arctic Monkeys, Harry Styles and Elton John are among the heavily rumoured acts for Glastonbury Festival's 2023 line-up, with other names such as Taylor Swift and the Spice Girls also being mentioned.

Arctic Monkeys

The Arctic Monkeys perform on the Pyramid stage at the 2007 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. Credit: PA

The Arctic Monkeys are no stranger to the Pyramid Stage, having headlined the festival in 2007 and again in 2013.

They are among the bookies' favourite to headline, having just announced a tour of the UK and Ireland in 2023 ahead of the release of their new album The Car.

But it's the dates of their tour which have got people talking - there is a gap during Glastonbury Festival.

The band will play a gig in Marlay Park in Dublin the day before the festival starts, on Tuesday 20 June, with their next gig in Glasgow not until the final day of the festival - on Sunday 25 June.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is among favourites to headline Glastonbury 2023 Credit: PA

Harry Styles was a huge rumour for the 2022 festival, having performed in front of massive crowds on his world tour.

But the star failed to pop up on any of Glastonbury Festival's stages, meaning people are now convinced he was holding out for a 2023 headline slot.

Harry Styles' Love On Tour will continue into next year, with him returning to the UK for a series of gigs in June.

He is due to perform two gigs in Cardiff in the week of Glastonbury, with two nights off from the tour on Thursday 22 June and Friday 23 June.

It means fans are convinced he'll be the Friday night headliner, before jetting off to Belgium for his next tour date on Saturday 24 June.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was originally due to headline Glastonbury in 2020

Pop icon Taylor Swift was due to headline Glastonbury Festival in 2020 but the event got cancelled for two years running due to the pandemic.

While organiser Michael Eavis said he had secured many of the same acts for 2022 as were planned for 2020, Taylor Swift's name did not re-appear on the bill.

But the singer-songwriter is due to release a new album this year, sparking rumours of a tour and potential Glastonbury visit.

Elton John

Elton John is currently partway through his Farewell Tour

Elton John was heavily rumoured for Glastonbury Festival 2022, with many expecting him to make a surprise appearance alongside headliner Sir Paul McCartney.

The fact he did not appear means fans are convinced he will either headline or appear in the Sunday 'legends' slot.

It could be one of the last chances for Glastonbury to book Elton John, as the star is currently on his Farewell Tour.

He has 57 dates planned around the world in 2023, with its UK leg due to end just before Glastonbury Festival begins.

He is due leave the UK while the festival is on, with a gig in Paris on Wednesday 21 June. However, he then has a six-date gap in his tour, meaning there is still hope for fans wanting to see him at Worthy Farm.

Spice Girls

Geri Halliwell, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Mel B reunited in 2019 - but Mel C says Victoria Beckham could return for Glastonbury

Glastonbury Festival 2022 was filled with nostalgic acts, with names such as TLC, the Sugababes and McFly drawing such big crowds they saw stages and fields closed off.

Mel C was one of those nostalgic names to attract a huge crowd when she performed a DJ set at William's Green. She then made another surprise appearance with Blossoms on the Other Stage.

She has since fuelled rumours that all of the Spice Girls could reunite for the legends slot at Glastonbury Festival 2023.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she said: “It’s the dream, the absolute dream, yeah, we would love to do it...

"You know what, the girls and I, we have chatted about it. You know, it’s the biggest stage in the world, we have the best festival in the world right here,” she added