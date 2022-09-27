The victim of a fatal crash in Somerset has been named by police as his family released a photograph of him.

Nigel Gillard died after a collision in Chard on Saturday 24 September.

The 74-year-old's Triumph Sprint motorcycle collided with a blue Fiat Panda at the A30 junction with the B3167 at Cricket St Thomas at around 3.30pm.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we have to announce the very sudden and untimely loss of Nigel Gillard senior.

“As a family we would like to express our sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks to all those who cared for Nigel on Saturday and for all the messages of love and support we have received.

“Please know we are truly grateful.”

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating the collision and are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

If you have more information, please call 101 and reference 5222230833.