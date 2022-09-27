A woman has died after a fire broke out at a house in Weymouth in the early hours of this morning (27 September).

Emergency services including Wiltshire and Dorset Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene on Devon Road just before 4.30am.

Firefighters rescued a woman from the property but she died at the scene. Her family has been informed.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: "Officers attended, along with the fire and ambulance services, and very sadly a woman died at the scene.

"Her family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time."

An investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of the fire, which is believed to have started accidentally.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called at 4.21am this morning to reports of a property fire in Devon Road, Weymouth.

"Two crews from Weymouth and one from Portland attended the incident and found a well-developed fire in the ground floor of the property.

"Firefighters rescued one casualty from the property, who very sadly died at the scene."

The fire has been extinguished but a cordon is still in place around the house.