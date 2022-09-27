Play Brightcove video

Bob Cruwys meets Jade Kingdom

Each year, ITV West Country searches for a Regional Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Award.

One of our eight shortlisted nominees is Jade Kingdom, who has not only been raising money for the North Devon Hospice but has earned a Guinness World Record along the way.

The 35-year-old decided she wanted to run a sprint triathlon after watching her sister and brother-in-law take part in a triathlon event.

Jade earned herself a spot in the Guinness World Record this year becoming the first woman with Down's Syndrome to complete a sprint triathlon, which consists of a 750m swim followed by a 20km cycle and finished off with a 5k run.

Jade said: "I told my sister Kelly that I wanted to do one and she said 'that's ok Jade, that's ok'."

Jade has been raising money for North Devon Hospice, raising thousands of pounds for the charity.

Lots of people recognise jade when she is out training

Its chief executive Stephen Roberts said Jade is "so special".

"She has put herself through the mill physically, she has put herself through the mill mentally, and she has done that for one single reason, to support the care here at North Devon Hospice."

He added: "I know from the totals that Jade herself has raised so far that she has single-handedly funded a nurse for a year, so in real terms that means she has looked after at least 30 to 40 people."

Jade , who works at Pizza Hut, has become something of a local celebrity, with lots of people recognising her when she is out training.

She said: "They just beep at me and beep at me. I'm running up to the valley and back to mum's house."

It's not just the triathlons that Jade has been doing. In February, she also took on the challenge of racing the Lynton and Lynmouth cliff railway - and won.

Jade is always planning her next challenge so she can raise more money for the hospice.