Young girls go missing in Bristol - call 999 if you see them

A search is underway for two young girls missing from their home in south Bristol.

Agnes, 12, and Elsie, 14, are believed to have left their home in Filwood Park between 10pm yesterday (26 September) and 7am this morning.

Avon and Somerset Police have described both girls as white, slim and around 5ft tall.

They say Agnes has long brown hair and Elsie has the same natural hair colour but it is dyed red.

Detectives say Agnes may have a black rucksack on which says 'Don't Panic At The Disco'

Both girls are known to visit Victoria Park in Brislington, Nightingale Valley and Central Library.

Call 101 if you know were they may be or 999 if you see them and quote reference 5222232657.