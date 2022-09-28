A bus was trapped under a railway bridge in Taunton yesterday evening (Tuesday 27 September).

The bus was travelling near Taunton railway station when it drove under the bridge at Station Approach North just before 9pm.

Signs on the bridge clearly state there is a maximum height of 4.2 metres, which the double-decker bus exceeds with a height of around 4.38 metres.

Officers were called to the scene following reports of the trapped bus, blocking traffic on one lane.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Upon arrival at the scene, we contacted Network Rail as the collision was with a railway bridge.

"They attended and assessed the bridge, and the bus was removed by around 10.30pm."

A spokesperson for The Buses of Somerset, said: “We can confirm that one of our buses was involved in a collision with the railway bridge at Taunton railway station yesterday evening at 8.53pm.

“The bus was out of service with no passengers onboard at the time of the incident and the driver was unhurt. The bus was removed and is now back at our Taunton depot.

“We are working closely with the relevant authorities and will be conducting an internal investigation."