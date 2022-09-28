A lorry fire is causing long delays on the M4 in Wiltshire this afternoon (28 September).

The incident caused five miles of queues between Junction 15 for the A346 and Junction 14 for the A338.

One lane is currently closed, but earlier the entire stretch of road had to be shut off in both directions for around half an hour.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix is reporting lengthy delays.

Their latest update reads: "One lane closed due to earlier lorry fire on M4 Eastbound from J15 A346 Malborough Road (Swindon East) to J14 A338 (Hungerford). Travel time is 20 minutes."

National Highways says the road is expected to clear fully between 3.45pm and 4pm.

More updates to follow.