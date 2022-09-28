Man grows sunflower so big it needs its own scaffolding

Play Brightcove video

ITV News West Country weather presenter Charlie Powell speaks to couple who grew 20ft sunflower

A couple in Taunton has grown what is thought to be one of the tallest sunflowers in the UK.

Liz and Iain Burdon have been growing sunflowers for the past three years. This year, their biggest sunflower has reached 20ft tall.

The record for the highest in the UK is 26ft and Iain and Liz say they are hopeful they will be able to break the record in the future.

Each year they use the seeds from the sunflowers they've grown that year in the hope that the good genes will carry on to future generations of the plants.

Ian is hoping to one day beat the world record for the tallest sunflower

"We have two 18ft ones in pots at the front of the house and they have got a lot of attraction from people walking by, stopping, taking photos and asking how tall they are," Iain said.

"We also have these bigger ones in the back - one of them is 20.5ft tall, or 6.2m."

The plants are so big that they need to be supported by stakes and scaffolding. They also require a great deal of nurturing, something that has become a real passion for Liz.

"You put them into a pot, let them germinate and then you have to support them with scaffold and then let them grow, you then need to feed them once a week with tomato feed. It's a constant love".

Iain and Liz will continue to try and break the record for the UK's tallest sunflower and it will all start again in spring next year with the planting of the seeds generated from this year's crop.