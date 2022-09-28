A 26-year-old man has been sent to prison for almost three years after £75,000 worth of drugs and cash were found at his home in Plymouth.

The cocaine, MDMA and cannabis were discovered after Devon and Cornwall Police issued Lukasz Hartuna with a speeding ticket and suspected he had falsely nominated another driver for the offence.

When Hartuna was stopped by officers they found he was in possession of drugs, prompting a search of his house.

Police then found a large haul of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis with a street value of around £63,000 and more than £11,000 in cash at his home address in Mill Street.

Lucasz Hartuna has been jailed for almost three years Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Hartuna pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to supply at Plymouth Crown Court and was jailed for 32 months.

Richard Kent-Woolsey, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Devon and Cornwall Police Road Safety Team work tirelessly to make our roads safer and this includes disrupting criminals using our road network.

“This is another example of a criminal trying to dodge a speeding ticket by falsely nominating a driver and as a result getting caught and prosecuted for a serious criminal offence.”

Supt Adrian Leisk, Strategic Roads Policing lead for Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “We are working hard and in collaboration with our Vision Zero South West partners to ensure the roads of Devon and Cornwall are safe.

“We have dedicated officers all over the two counties, not to mention numerous cameras and ANPR technology, to help us identify road traffic offences throughout our region.

“As this example demonstrates, these actions will also help us catch other criminals using the road network and I hope this makes them think twice about doing so.”