The man who died when he fell from the 16th floor of a burning Bristol tower block has been named as Abdul Jabar Oryakhel.

Mr Oryakhel was one of three men who were left clinging to windows as they tried to escape the flames at Twinnell House, Easton, in the early hours of Sunday morning (25 September).

While the two other men made what the fire service has described as a miraculous escape, Mr Oryakhel fell and died at the scene.

Eight other people were taken to hospital following the fire, with even more treated at the scene by emergency services. One person remains in hospital with minor burns.

The accidental fire was caused by an electric bike

An Avon Fire and Rescue Service investigation has since found the blaze was started accidentally, by an e-bike.

Following the blaze, residents told ITV News West Country of "chaotic" scenes during the fire.

Some people also said they did not hear any fire alarm sound.

But the fire service's investigation found all fire measures worked well and contained the blaze to within the flat where it began.

Bristol City Council, which owns the building, added: "Fire doors and alarms both within the flat, and on the top floor, responded as expected given the circumstances. This meant that emergency services had the time needed to tackle the fire and get people out safely.

"The external cladding systems operated as expected and did not ignite or add to the fire. This helped to contain the fire inside the flat and reduce the risk to others."