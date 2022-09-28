Play Brightcove video

Max Walsh talks to Betty Bromage about her fundraising wing walks

Each year, ITV West Country searches for a Regional Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Award.

One of our eight shortlisted nominees is Betty Broomage who, at the age of 93, has been wing walking to raise money for Sue Ryder Care.

Betty has done five wing walks for the charity throughout the years after discovering the hobby at the age of 87.

Betty has a pacemaker and arthritis - but says she does not want to slow down.

"Your cheeks are blowing in and your muscles are shaking," she said.

"They won't do it if you're not safe - and if anything goes wrong well, what have you go to lose?"

Betty abseiled down the tallest building in Cheltenham

Since her first wing walk, Betty has raised more than £20,000. She has also abseiled down the tallest building in her home town of Cheltenham and completed the world's fastest zip wire.

She said: "If I don't do things, if I don't move, I get stiff. Sometimes I wake up and think 'I'm going to lie here forever' but then I think to myself 'one day you might not be able to get out of bed so get up and move'."

Betty worked for a nurse for more than 20 years and is now fundraising for the Sue Ryder Hospice, which helped care for her sister-in-law.

Mari Pittman, from Sue Ryder, said: "The money that she has raised for us will have a massive impact on what we can do with recruitment and staffing that we have here - so absolutely it will benefit first-hand everything we do here."