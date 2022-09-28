A woman has been seriously sexually assaulted in Barnstaple.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the incident happened in the Bear Street area between 3am and 4am on Sunday 25 September.

A 24-year-old man from Eastbourne has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remains in police custody.

DI Gary Matthews said: “The female victim is being supported by specially-trained officers at this time while enquiries are continuing.

“We are currently appealing for dashcam footage from anyone who was driving in that area from around 2.30am and 4am on Sunday 25 September.

“As Bear Street is divided into two sections; the town side and the Gorwell Estate side, we are seeking footage from drivers who were in either area.

“Anyone with information which may assist police is asked to make contact with us quoting CR/089123/22.”