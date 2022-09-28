A widow who was left devastated when she lost a sentimental ring on a Devon beach has been reunited with it - thanks to a metal detectorist.

Liz Ayre lost the diamond ring, which had been given to her by her late husband Mike more than 20 years ago, while walking on Exmouth beach in Devon in early August.

Mike was diagnosed with early onset dementia when he was just 46 and in 2013 at the age of 51.

Despite spending hours searching for it, Liz feared it was gone forever.

She said she was "absolutely devastated" and had "given up all hope" - but she has now been reunited with the ring thanks to metal detectorist Geoff Bowen.

Liz said she "felt sick" when she realised it was missing and "burst into tears".

The highly sentimental ring is shaped with two diamonds, representing the couple's two daughters.

She added: "I had to tell my girls, and they know the meaning of it and they were also so upset."

The ring represents the couple's two daughters Credit: Geoff Bowen

Liz then spent the day re-tracing her steps but was unsuccessful in her search.

"It was like trying to find a needle in a haystack," she said.

"I took apart all the pipes underneath my sink in my home. I looked in the washing machine filter, the sheets - even in plant pots. Just everywhere. I even reported it to the police.

"There was absolutely nothing left that I could do."

A few weeks later, Liz's daughter - who is based in London - saw a post on a Facebook group about finding a ring. Despite it not being hers, she got in touch with Geoff hoping that he'd be able to help.

Geoff managed to find the ring after Liz had lost it exactly a month earlier. Credit: Geoff Bowen

Geoff was doubtful about finding a ring that had been missing for a month, saying he was "in despair" the more Liz told him about the sentimental piece of jewellery.

"The more I discovered about the ring, the more pleased I am to have found it," he said.

"It wasn't just another ring, it was something really special to her. Of all the rings to find it was definitely a good one."

He added: "It's quite amazing that it didn't get buried or washed out to sea or picked up by anyone.

Liz added: "I can't thank him enough. There are no words to say how grateful I am."