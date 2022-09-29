Arctic Monkeys fans have been counting the minutes until they can get their hands on tickets to see the band after they announced they would be kicking off their UK and Ireland 2023 tour at Ashton Gate stadium in Bristol.

They made the announcement ahead of the release of their highly anticipated seventh studio album, The Car, on October 21.

The Sheffield-based band will perform at the stadium on May 29 next year, with further dates confirmed for other cities including Manchester and London.

Bristol's Ashton Gate will be the Sheffield band's first stop on their upcoming UK and Ireland tour Credit: PA

When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets, available to fans who pre-order the new album, have already sold-out but the general sale tickets will be available from 9am Friday 30.

Judging by the speed that pre-sale tickets were bought, the event is likely to sell-out quickly, so fans will have to be quick.

Arctic Monkeys Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/Press Association Images

How do I get tickets and how much will they cost?

Tickets will be available from SeeTickets, with prices ranging from £52.25 for a seated ticket to £190 for a premium seat package.

The price of a standard standing ticket will be 79.75.

Ticket sales will be limited to four per person for the whole tour. Organisers say this is to give as many fans as possible a fair chance.