Watch CCTV released by Avon and Somerset Police

Several residents in Bristol were threatened by a burglar who broke into their property in Stockwood.

Avon and Somerset Police have now released CCTV video of a man who say they could help their investigation.

The incident happened at around 3.20pm on Wednesday 12 January, when the suspect entered the property and made off with a mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

One person sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have information or who may recognise the man to get in touch with them.