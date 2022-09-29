A property in Yeovil linked to antisocial behaviour, drugs and other criminal activity has been shut down by police.

A number of people living near the address in Stiby Road reported problems they were facing to police over the past few months.

Magistrates have now granted Avon and Somerset Police's application for a three-month closure order, which stops access to the premises.

Police say they have worked with Somerset County Council to look into environmental issues that were also raised.

Acting Police Sergeant Declan Quinn said: “We’d like to thank the public for their continued support and assistance as we sought to deal with these issues.

“No-one should have to experience crime on their doorstep or feel unsafe in their neighbourhood.

"We believe the closure order will help prevent these incidents from continuing and we’ll continue to work closely with the community to make sure such problems are not repeated.

“We’d urge anyone experiencing similar issues to contact the police so we’re aware of the issues and can look to take proactive action, where required."

Peter Gubbins, Area South Chairman for South Somerset District Council, added: “We welcome the court’s decision and thank our partners at Avon and Somerset Police for their decisive action in this matter.

“Ensuring our residents feel safe in their homes and communities is a key priority for this council and we will continue to support the police alongside other partners to take positive actions to achieve this.”

People experiencing antisocial behaviour in the area are able to report it here.