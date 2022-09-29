Play Brightcove video

Marine Sam Hammond speaks to ITV News West Country about charity challenge

A Royal Marine based in Cornwall has completed his challenge to haul a fridge up to the top of the three highest peaks in Wales to raise money for a mountain rescue charity.

Corporal Sam Hammond, who is a weapons instructor based at RNAS Culdrose in Helston, hiked more than 17 miles with a fridge weighing 60lbs strapped to his back.

Over two days the 29-year-old, from Redruth, scaled Pen-Y-Fan in the Brecon Beacons and Cader Idris in mid-Wales before finishing with Snowdon.

"As far as I am aware, this has never been done with a fridge before," Sam said.

The fridge weighed 60lbs Credit: Jamie Walker Photography

"I wanted to figure out a way to do something that hadn't been done, but would also be good at gaining attention.

"I'm pretty good at carrying weight up hills and something in my mind reminded me of a man who ran a marathon with a fridge.

"So I merged the two together and thought I'd climb Snowdown with a fridge."

He said: “The Welsh three peaks took a total of 22 hours and 57 minutes.

"A huge thank you to everyone who donated and your kind words of support on the mountains."

He's now raised nearly £2,500 for Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team.

Donations can still be made online.