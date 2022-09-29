A man has been injured after being hit over the head with a wine bottle during a robbery in Barnstaple.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was left with injuries to his head and torso during the incident which happened in the early hours of Saturday 10 September.

He was walking down St George’s Road near the junction with Lethaby Road and St Mary’s Road, between 2am and 3.20am, when he was approached from behind by a man and woman.

A struggle started after the man took the victim’s wallet and the woman hit him with a wine bottle. He tried to challenge them but was assaulted again in St George’s Road.

The two suspects are believed to be aged in their late 20s to mid 30s.

Devon and Police spokesperson said: "The male suspect is described as white, with short hair and of average build.

"He was wearing a long-sleeved top, possibly a jacket, which had markings down each arm, shorts, dark coloured socks and light-coloured Adidas trainers.

"The female suspect who was carrying three wine bottles, is also described as white, of slim build and had her hair tied up in a high bun.

"She was wearing a light-coloured jacket, with a fur-trimmed hood, and dark trousers."

Officers would also like to speak to the driver of a black hatchback that was seen in St George’s Road at around the same time.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.