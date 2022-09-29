Man stabbed ex-partner nine times with four different knives

A man who stabbed his ex-partner nine times with four different kitchen knives has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Liam Davis knifed his former partner Jodie repeatedly in her chest and throat during the attack at a property in the Southmead area of Bristol in April.

Neighbours heard the incident take place and found Jodie collapsed outside on the pavement shortly afterwards. They provided first aid until the emergency services arrived.

Jodie has since made a full physical recovery.

Davis admitted GBH but denied attempted murder. He was today (Thursday 29 September) found guilty by a jury following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

The 26-year-old, of Hartcliffe in Bristol, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.

The jury was told Davis slapped Jodie and pulled her hair following an argument before stabbing her with kitchen knives during the incident.

After attacking Jodie, the court heard Davis drove to a relative’s home and told them he thought he had killed her.

Shortly afterwards he turned up at Broadbury Road Police Station in south Bristol where he was then arrested.

Investigating officer David Nicholls said: “During the trial, Davis claimed he’d been depressed and reacted to Jodie pulling at his top during an argument.

“He admitted trying to cause her harm but denied trying to kill her.

“It was clear from the fact he used four knives and directed his attacks at both her chest and throat that he wasn’t simply trying to cause her injury.

“Thankfully, Jodie has made a full physical recovery. Knowing the offender was a former partner, someone who she once had a relationship with, is however something more difficult to come to terms with.

“She has shown tremendous bravery in standing up in court and giving evidence against Davis and I hope his conviction provides her with some form of closure.”

If you are a victim of domestic abuse call 101 and talk to the police. If you can’t speak, call 101 and dial 55, this will alert the phone operator who will put you straight through to the police. If you aren’t comfortable talking to the police, you can speak to a specialist service in your area.

Support for those impacted by domestic violence