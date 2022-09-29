Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Suka was rescued by a team of cave divers

A dog had to be rescued by cave divers after becoming stuck down a 50-metre-deep mine for 26 hours.

Suka the terrier went missing on Sunday (25 September) during a walk at Cripplesease, near St Ives.

Despite her owner's best efforts, she couldn't be found.

It was not until they returned to the area the following morning that they heard a whimper below ground and realised she'd fallen down the mine.

"We didn't know what sort of state she would be in but we were imagining the worst because she was only whimpering," Suka's owner Ben Weston told BBC Radio Cornwall.

He then made contact with the Carbis Bay Crew - a team of mine explorers and cave divers.

The volunteers managed to bring the dog up to the surface unharmed on Monday afternoon.

Owners Ben Weston and Tasja Leibing are reunited with Suka after the rescue Credit: Carbis Bay Crew

Mr Weston said: "They are very good at what they do, experts in different fields, and one of them is even a veterinary nurse so they had all bases covered.

"They worked their magic and went down the hole, and came up with an absolutely unharmed dog."

Suka was "a bit stunned" at first but is now resting at home, having been rewarded with a "very large bone", Mr Weston said.