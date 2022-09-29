A police probe has been launched after a man approached and sexually assaulted multiple women in a small Cornish town.

The victims, who are all female and a range of ages, all had their bottoms touched inappropriately by the stranger in Lostwithiel.

Devon and Cornwall Police is investigating four reports of sexual assault in total.

The incidents took place in Lostwithiel in various locations on Monday 19 September, at around 6pm, on Wednesday 21 September, at 5.50pm, and on Sunday 25 September, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

The suspect has been described as being a white male, around 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair, of thin build, with a pale face and usually wearing dark clothing. He is thought to be in his late teens.

St Austell Inspector Ian Jolliff said: “We are in the process of carrying out a full and thorough investigation into these incidents and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything which may assist our investigation to please contact us.

“Officers have carried out CCTV checks, liaised with the local schools and businesses and extra patrols are being carried out in the area.

“I would also like to reassure the public that incidents such as these are rare and Lostwithiel is a safe place to live.”

If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting crime reference CR/089019/22.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.