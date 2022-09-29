Play Brightcove video

Caron Bell talks to Sam Russell-Pierce and his mum Leslye

Each year, ITV West Country searches for a Regional Fundraiser of the Year as part of the national Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Award.

One of our eight shortlisted nominees is Sam Russell-Pierce from Swindon who has raised thousands of pounds for Down's Syndrome charities.

From conducting an orchestra to piloting a plane to riding the world's fastest zip wire, it's hard to think of things Sam hasn't tried.

Over 10 months Sam has taken part in no fewer than 21 challenges, all with the aim of raising money and raising awareness of what people with Down's Syndrome can do.

Together with mum Leslye, it's been a rollercoaster. One of Sam's favourite challenges was training with the Swindon Town first team.

"He loved playing with Swindon Town," said Sam's mum Leslye Russell-Pierce.

"He spent the afternoon with them, meeting them all, playing football with them all."

He also had a go at driving a steam train.

"The smile on his face just said it all when he was on the steam train, he loved it."

One of Sam's favourite challenges was driving a steam train Credit: Leslye Russell-Pierce

Sam's challenges raised £6,500, three times his target. Half the money went to the Swindon Downs Syndrome Group, which Leslye's been involved with for 30 years.

The other half has gone to the Uplands Enterprise Trust - the centre that Sam attends three days a week.

It provides support and training for adults with a wide range of learning disabilities.

Sam's money will allow the Trust to buy new IT and first aid equipment, promote the products that the young adults make and sell, and help towards a wheelchair-access minibus.

Susan Jordan from the Uplands Enterprise Trust said: "That's a massive amount for our charity. That's going to do so much good. That's going to benefit all of our young people that access Uplands Enterprise Trust.

"You just don't realise how amazing these young people are. When you're working with them - they're us. They're like us. They can do so much - and things you don't expect them to do, they will do."

Sam's fundraising became so well known that this summer he was chosen to carry the Queen's Commonwealth baton in the South West relay.

He did 21 challenges in all, to represent the extra chromosome 21 that people with Downs Syndrome have.

His mother Leslye wants the project to be a reminder to society not to underestimate people with the condition.

"I just hope the whole campaign will change perceptions. The wider public needs to know our kids are amazing. Each and every one of them, in their own different way.

"Our kids are amazing. Every kid with special needs has got something very special about them, and not just the needs."