The M48 Severn Bridge will be closed to traffic this weekend.

It is to allow for inspections to be carried out to ensure the long term viability of the bridge and the safety of its users.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic in both directions from 7pm on Friday 30 September to 6am on Monday 3 October.

Chris Pope, project manager for National Highways, says the work is "vital".

He says the inspections will allow them "to understand the current condition of the suspension cables and confirm that the measures that we implemented over the last 15 years have been effective."