A boy was grabbed by an unknown man on a pathway alongside Hunts Grove Primary School in Quedgeley.

Gloucestershire Police say the boy was asked for his money before the man grabbed his arm and his scooter.

The boy was left with bruises from the struggle but did not have anything stolen. It happened shortly before 4.30pm on Sunday 18 September.

The man was described as wearing a pink or beige tracksuit top and bottoms, the tracksuit hoodie had cords. He was also wearing a black mask so only his eyes were showing.

The incident took place on the pathway alongside Hunts Grove Primary School in Quedgeley, and officers are collecting and reviewing CCTV clips from the area.

Police say a white van was parked nearby on Knotgrass Way and the victim believes this may have belonged to the man.

Officers have done house to house enquiries as well informing the local shops and schools of the incident to help gather information.

Police are asking anyone with further information or who witnessed the incident to come forward.