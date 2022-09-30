Police have released CCTV images after four women were sexually assaulted in Bath.

The incidents happened between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday 20 September in the Southgate area of the city.

Avon and Somerset Police say the women were touched inappropriately by an unknown man.

Officers say they want to talk to the man in the pictures as part of their ongoing investigation.

PC Lynn Capewell said: “As with any sexual offence, we will ensure the victims receive any support they need following these incidents.

"Nobody was physically injured in these sexual assaults, but we are conscious the upset and mental toll these types of assaults can have on victims, both in the short and long term.

“The CCTV images have been shared with Bath officers who are out on patrol in the city centre to try to help our enquiries.

“We are also asking the public to look at the pictures we are releasing and to call us on 101 if they recognise this man, quoting reference number 5222228862.”