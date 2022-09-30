Four men accused of murdering a 32-year-old man have pleaded not guilty.

Aranit Lleshi died after a violent disorder broke out in the Brislington area of the city on 24 May.

The 32-year-old sustained several stab wounds and died shortly after.

A total of six men have been charged with murder and violent disorder.

Four of them have entered not guilty pleas to both charges, during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court, with two yet to enter pleas.

The four men who pleaded not guilty are:

Brikel Palaj, 32, of Heavitree Road, Plumstead, London

Radian Lika, 35, of Watkinson Road, Islington, London

Nikola Palaj, 28, also of Heavitree Road

Sadik Lleshi, 34, of Culvert Road, Tottenham, London

A trial has been set for January next year.

Two other men, Kastriot Mhillaj 34, of no fixed address, and Rinush Behari 32, of Bunton Street, Woolwich, are due to appear for a plea hearing on December 2.