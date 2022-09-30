A driver from Plymouth is in hospital with serious injuries after a car crash in Newquay in the early hours of this morning (30 September).

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the A3059 at the junction with Rialton Road at around 2:35am on Friday.

They found a black Renault Twingo had left the road and ended up resting on its roof in a nearby field.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was trapped inside the vehicle and needed to be freed by the fire service.

He was found to have serious injuries to his chest and back, leading to him being rushed to the Royal Cornwall Hospital.

Two male passengers were also injured in the collision and were taken to the hospital as well.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall's Roads Policing Team closed the road to allow investigations to take place and only reopened the route at 11am.

The force is continuing to look into the crash and is urging any witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone who may be able to help is encouraged to do so either online or by calling 101 and quoting log 51 of 30/09/22.