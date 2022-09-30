A man in his 40s has been seriously injured in a crash at Keinton Mandeville in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to High Street, near Barton Road, at around 9.15pm on Wednesday 28 September. Only one car was involved.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to hospital.

The road was closed overnight while emergency services attended the scene of the crash.

Repair work to make sure the area was safe was also carried out after a telegraph pole was damaged.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, or witnesses to the incident are being urged to contact police.