A man who stabbed a stranger in an unprovoked attack at a petrol station in Bristol has been handed an indefinite hospital order.

Paul Miller walked past motorists filling up at the Morrison's service station in Hengrove Way at 7.30am on September 9 last year before stabbing a man who was getting a coffee.

The injured man, who was in his 20s, was able to flee the shop before being driven away from the scene by a friend. Paramedics were then called to help him in a nearby street before taking him to hospital.

Miller was arrested at 9.55am by armed police, supported by a police dog and handler.

Armed police at the scene of an incident in Hengrove Way, Bristol Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Other customers and store staff in the station at the time were able to escape unharmed.

Miller, 53 and from Bristol, admitted attempted murder and has today (30 September) been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order following a hearing at Bristol Crown Court.

The court heard while the victim was able to recover from his physical injuries, the attack had a significant impact on his mental health and well-being.

At Bristol Crown Court, Judge William Hart commend two firearms officers for their bravery in response to the attack, calling them a "credit" to policing.

Speaking after the hearing, Avon and Somerset Police Det Insp Mark Newbury said: "This was an awful ordeal for the victim who, despite being severely injured, managed to escape from the petrol station following the attack on him.

"We’d like to thank him for supporting our investigation and for providing evidence which has greatly assisted justice being served.

"It’s important to praise the thoroughly professional and brave actions of the officers who were first on the scene, including armed officers, who were able to safely detain the defendant and prevent any further harm being caused.

"Following the incident, a detailed and thorough investigation was carried out by CID officers, resulting in overwhelming evidence being gathered, culminating in this conviction."