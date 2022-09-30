Record crowd back Exeter City women at St James Park

Watch Richard Payne's report

The growing popularity of women's football will once again be in evidence when Exeter City's St James Park ground reverberates to the sights and sounds of more than 2,000 fans this Sunday.

The size of the crowd will easily surpass the previous record attendance when Exeter's women's team last played at the home of the League One men's side.

For a game involving part-time players in the Division One South West - against promotion rivals AFC Bournemouth - it's another boost for the game after the success of England's Euros triumph in the summer.

"For the south west, who haven't got a WSL (Women's Super League) team, gathering crowds of 2,000+ at our level is quite astonishing and something we're really proud of," said midfielder Zoe Watkins.

Zoe Watkins says a record attendance for Exeter City Women is a source of great pride Credit: ITV News

Goalkeeper Abbi Bond agreed, saying: "We had people in pre-season approaching us and asking where we play our games because they want to come and watch. It's [the Euros win] really showcased women's football in general."

Exeter is owned by fans and the club has been quick to increase its support for the squad, with more money and two matches at St James this season.

"You'll see a good game of football and that's why people come but on top of that it's a really happy occasion, lots of families, lots of children it's wonderful," Chairman Nick Hawker said.

"It would be really great to borrow some of that atmosphere and put it into the men's team, to be honest."

St James Park will host two women's games this season as Exeter reduce the gap between the men's game Credit: ITV News

The side's joint-manager Abbie Britton has nurtured Exeter's progress over the past five years and said playing on a bigger platform will only give her squad more confidence to go further.

"It makes a difference from Portakabins that we're used to getting and cold showers, so it's definitely going to be a step up," she said.

"It's an exciting experience for everybody. Obviously, we're all hoping for a positive result but we do want the girls and the fans to enjoy the occasion and really make it a community feel, not just a game that's a one-off."