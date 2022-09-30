A woman has been left with a head wound after being attacked in the communal staircase of a block of flats in Tewkesbury.

Gloucestershire Police says the incident happened after a verbal altercation outside a shop on Queens Road on Friday 23 September.

The row involved four people who were known to each other and continued as they walked onto Warwick Place.

One of the group, a woman, left and went to a nearby property.

A group of people then congregated in the street and were heard making threats towards her, according to police.

Detectives say she was then attacked inside the flats and sustained a head injury. She attended hospital for treatment and is now recovering.

Three males have since been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH). They are between the ages of 15 and 25.

One of them was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They were all later released on bail.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who saw what took place, or who has any information which could assist the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information you can report it to Gloucestershire Police online and quote incident 349 of 23 September.