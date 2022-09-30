Swindon's Speedway motorcycle team has announced that it will not be competing in the 2023 season.

The Robins are permanently pulling out of the town's Abbey Stadium because of the financial climate, the uncertainty over the long-term future of greyhound racing and the inability to operate additional events.

A new company is being formed to look into constructing a purpose-built motorsport stadium so that speedway can return to Swindon in future.

It is the end of an era for speedway racing at Abbey Stadium. Credit: ITV West Country

Swindon Robins speedway team have raced at Abbey Stadium since its construction in 1949. They were premiership champions in 2017 and 2019 but there was no racing in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.

The Robins also pulled out of the 2022 season due to uncertainty over works at the site at Blunsdon St Andrew. The work is still not completed.

Swindon Speedway have released a statement:

"It is with great sadness that the Directors of Swindon Speedway and Stadia UK are announcing permanent closure of Speedway Racing at the Abbey Stadium.

"We together made extensive investigations with a view of keeping Speedway racing at the Abbey Stadium. These discussions have involved the current management and promotion of the club and has extended to a number of possible investors.

"The club has concluded that with the prevailing financial climate, the uncertainty over the long-term future of Greyhound racing and the inability to operate additional events, Speedway racing cannot achieve anything like a break-even financial position, short or long term. Sadly, this means that Swindon Speedway will not be able to compete in the coming 2023 season.

"However, these recent discussions have revealed a keenness from a number of potential investors to create a new motor sport stadium within the environs of greater Swindon.

"It is the intention that the site would be a new build, in an environment which would allow regular use of a stadium specifically for Motorsports. Speedway would form an integral part of this plan.

"Consequently, a new company Swindon Motorsports Limited has been formed with the intention of identifying a suitable site and achieving planning permission. It is hoped that this option will bring about the swift return of speedway to Swindon."

Club Chairman Terry Russell said: “I am disappointed that my 17-year involvement with the club has ended. However, I am very excited about the new venture and bringing a new facility built especially for motorsports.”

Greyhound racing takes place regularly at Abbey Stadium in Swindon. Credit: PA

The statement mentions uncertainty over the future of greyhound racing at the stadium, which takes place every week. Dog racing makes much more money for the owners than speedway but there has been a long-standing campaign to try and get the greyhound racing banned from Abbey Stadium because of claims of cruelty.

One dog trainer told The Swindon Advertiser that the last meeting is scheduled for 22 December. Others have said 26 December.

Gaming International, which owns the stadium has previously said: “We have no idea from where this rumour has emanated or why, but it is without foundation.”

Work underway at Abbey Stadium in 2021. Credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service

At the moment, work on an extensive rebuild of the site, including a new grandstand, has been halted. The new stadium is critical to its future as the final phase of 179 houses proposed for land next door cannot start until the stadium is completed.

Swindon Borough Council has confirmed that its agreement with Gaming International is still in place, ensuring that the last housing cannot go ahead until the stadium is completed.

Council leader David Renard said: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Swindon Robins speedway team will be unable to compete in the 2023 season. Speedway has been an integral part of the Swindon sports scene for so long at the Abbey Stadium, this is the end of an era.

"We wish them every success with their plans to find a new home in the area that is financially viable and will support them with their endeavours if there is the possibility to do so.

“In planning terms, we have remained steadfast in supporting the ongoing use of the stadium and planning conditions are in place for an adjacent housing development which require a number of actions from the stadium owners including acoustic barriers, a stadium building and a range of other conditions before that can go ahead.

"There are no applications for any alternative use of the stadium site.”

Credit: Local Democracy Reporter Service/ Aled Thomas