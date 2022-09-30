Tickets to see the Arctic Monkeys in Bristol sold out in less than half an hour - but have already appeared on re-sale sites for double the price.

The band's 2023 tour will kick off at Ashton Gate Stadium on May 29 and tickets went on sale this morning (30 September).

Tickets were limited to four per person and sold out in less than 30 minutes, leaving many fans disappointed.

Fans have since posted on Twitter begging the band to add another Bristol date.

Prices for tickets to the Ashton Gate gig are already being advertised on re-sale site Viagogo for more than £200 - despite ticket prices starting at £79.50 in the official sale on Seetickets and Gigs and Tours.

Posting on Twitter, fan Mike Duncan said: "Viagogo - 10 minutes after Arctic Monkeys tickets went on general sale for £85 they’re sold out and you’re selling the same tickets for £183?

"Ticket robbery should be a thing and should be stopped."

Viagogo has been contacted for a comment.