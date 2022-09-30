A woman has been sexually assaulted at a park in Bristol.

The victim had been walking through Arnos Vale Park, in Brislington, when she was grabbed by an unknown man wearing dark clothing.

The man ran off towards Totterdown Bridge after she screamed.

It happened at around 10.45am on Friday 9 September, according to Avon and Somerset Police.

Officers have since been speaking to people living in the area and are looking through CCTV.

The woman is being supported by police and anyone with information is being urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police.