Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Jade Kingdom found out she had won a Pride of Britain fundraising award

A world record holder and fundraiser from Barnstaple has said she is shocked and excited to have won a Pride of Britain award.

Jade Kingdom thought she was arriving for a photoshoot when she was surprised by her family, friends and nurses from North Devon Hospice.

The 35-year-old has been crowned the regional fundraiser of the year for her charity work, which has seen her raising thousands of pounds for the hospice.

She was presented with the award by ITV West Country weather presenter Charlie Powell.

Reacting to the news, a stunned Jade said: "I'm a bit shocked."

Jade's mother said she was "so proud" of her daughter for winning the Pride of Britain award while Jade's aunt said it was "well deserved"

Jade was joined by her mother, Judy, and by her aunt, Lisa Lathwell.

Speaking about her daughter winning award, Judy said it was a "genuine surprise".

"I can't believe it, absolutely. I'm so proud of her," she added. "So proud. You're gonna set me off crying in a minute."

Lisa said the award means "everything" for their family.

"It's just amazing," she added. "Well deserved, Jade!"

Jade became the first woman with Down's Syndrome to complete a sprint triathlon, which consists of a 750m swim followed by a 20km cycle and finished off with a 5k run.

Speaking a few minutes after being given the news, Jade said she was "very, very excited" about winning.

Play Brightcove video

Watch Pride of Britain judge and Olympian Helen Glover speak about award winner Jade

Helen Glover MBE, a three-time gold medal Olympic rower and judge of the Pride of Britain awards, said: "Jade's amazing. Her attitude is really standout.

"She said, 'I don't care if nobody thinks I can do this, I'm going to do it.' And not only is she going to do it, she's going to do it for an amazing cause and the money she's raised has made a difference.

"And to see that in action and to see her [being] so inspiring is definitely going to inspire other people as well."

Jade has previously been praised by the chief executive of the North Devon Hospice, for whom she has raised so much money for.

Nurses and staff from North Devon Hospice came to celebrate Jade's achievement with her

Stephen Roberts said: "She has put herself through the mill physically, she has put herself through the mill mentally, and she has done that for one single reason, to support the care here at North Devon Hospice."

He added: "I know from the totals that Jade herself has raised so far that she has single-handedly funded a nurse for a year, so in real terms that means she has looked after at least 30 to 40 people."

The regional award now means Jade is invited to the national Pride of Britain awards hosted by Carol Vorderman in London next month.