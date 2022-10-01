Cornish brewery Skinner's is going into administration.

The Truro based company made the announcement on Friday evening (October 1).

The Old Ale House, a Truro pub described as the brewery's very own tap house, will not be affected and will remain open, as it is not owned directly by the brewery.

Like many companies, Skinner's has been struggling with rising costs and losing out on business during the pandemic. In 2021, it ran a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds, raising £80,000 in three days.

The firm has been operating for more than two decades, having been established in 1997, and it's hoped a buyer will be found.

It will officially enter administration from Monday (October 3), with Bishop Fleming as the firm appointed official administrators.

In a statement, the company said:

"Steve Skinner, sole owner of Skinners brewery, is deeply saddened to announce that as of week commencing Monday 3rd October, Skinner’s Brewery will enter into administration.

"Our strong hope is that a buyer can be found, and that the brewery in some form will continue to be part of life in Cornwall for many years to come.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our staff, stockists, suppliers, the ‘Skinner’s Beer Tribe’ and the whole community for so many years of steadfast support. We hope to bring you further updates soon."