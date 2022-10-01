An 18-year-old has died after a car crashed with a parked lorry on the A40 in Gloucestershire.

The collision happened shortly after 11pm yesterday (30 September) on the eastbound carriageway between the A417 and M5 junction 11 for Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire Police said the crash involved a white BMW 1 Series and a DAF truck.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The single occupant of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

"The driver who was inside the stationary DAF truck sustained minor injuries."

Closures remain in place on the A40 in both directions this morning (Saturday 1 October).

Officers are appealing to anyone who either witnessed the incident or saw the BMW prior to the collision to come forward.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage.