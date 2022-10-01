Three people have been arrested after a teenager was twice stabbed in the leg in Bath.

The 18-year-old boy was seriously injured in the attack which happened at around 6.50pm on Thursday (29 September) in Highland Road, Twerton.

He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A 39-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

Avon and Somerset Police say they believed this to be an isolated incident and understand that the victim and suspects are known to each other.

The force is putting on extra patrols in the area following the incident.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu said: “Fortunately the physical injuries sustained by the victim in this case are not believed to be life-threatening, but the dangers knives pose is time and time again all too apparent. Knife crime can kill.

“We would like to reassure the community that we are taking this matter very seriously and at this time we believe this is an isolated incident.

“Officers are conducting house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and are interviewing potential witnesses.

“As a precaution, we have increased high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area and encourage anyone with information they believe may be connected to last night’s incident, to get in touch.

“We would like to also recognise and thank residents for their patience during our investigation.”