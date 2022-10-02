Exeter City manager Matt Taylor could be leaving for Rotherham United

Exeter City's manager Matt Taylor could be heading for Rotherham after the club made an approach this week.

In a brief statement released yesterday (October 1), Exeter confirmed an approach was received from Rotherham to speak to Taylor.

The club said they "reluctantly agreed to the request" but are still waiting to find out what Taylor's decision is.

The manager said he would be making a decision about whether or not to make the move by today (Sunday October 2).

Manager Matt Taylor at Exeter's match against Northampton on Saturday Credit: PA

40 year old Taylor took over from Paul Tisdale as Exeter City manager in the summer of 2018 and led the club to the 2020 League Two play-off final where they lost 5-0 to Northampton Town.

Last season he took the Grecians to promotion with a second-place finish in League Two and the club has had a good start in League One.

Exeter are now 11th after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Bristol Rovers.